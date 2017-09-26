Our Best 30 Kale Recipes and Ideas

In recent years, kale has become one of the trendiest ingredients and certainly the most hyped vegetable at the farmer’s market. But that isn't the reason we think you should eat it. We're into kale because it’s healthy—rich in vitamins K, C, A and B6—and it's delicious in all kinds of recipes. To celebrate kale season (it's at its peak in October, but is available all fall and beginning of winter), we're here with 30 days worth of our best kale recipes. From upgraded versions of the classic kale salad to inventive creations like chickpeas and kale in spicy pomodoro sauce and gluten-free pizza with sausage, kale and red onion, we've got every kind of dish you might be craving. So go out and get yourself a bunch of kale (or a bunch of bunches) and start cooking.

1 of 27 Constantine Poulos

Chickpeas and Kale in Spicy Pomodoro Sauce

Start with something easy, quick and delicious. Chef Missy Robbins of Brooklyn’s Lilia restaurant swaps chickpeas in for pasta for this riff on spicy pomodoro. She finishes the dish with a shower of fresh herbs and salty pecorino cheese.

Go to Recipe
2 of 27 Abby Hocking

Chile-Kale Salad with Fennel

Rethink your classic kale salad with this Indian-inspired version from Graffiti Earth chef Jehangir Mehta. In place of croutons, Mehta uses store-bought crispy chickpeas for that perfect crunch and Thai bird chiles for a spicy kick. Bring this homemade salad for your desk lunch and all your coworkers will be wishing they were you.

Go to Recipe
3 of 27 Tara Pearce

Cabbage-and-Kale Slaw with Toasted Yeast Dressing

Noma alum Josh Lewis makes his dressing with toasted nutritional yeast (sold at health food stores) and two types of oil. It’s great on all kinds of slaws, like this one made with Tuscan kale and green cabbage, and any salad with sturdy leaves. The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days, so don't dress your slaw until you're ready to eat it.

Go to Recipe
4 of 27 Fredrika Stjärne

Kale, Black Bean and Red Chile Tacos With Queso Fresco

It’s possible you’ve been taking too narrow a view on your tacos. According to Chicago star chef Rick Bayless, “Tacos are warm tortillas wrapped around anything flavorful.” In this case that means kale spiced up with guajillo chiles. And since it takes just 30 active minutes to make it’s perfect for a weeknight dinner. 

Go to Recipe
5 of 27 Chris Court

Kale-and-Shiitake Fried Rice

Just because you're on a kale kick, doesn't mean it has to be a month of eating just green salads. This comforting, vegetable-packed rice is infused with ginger. It’s best made with day-old rice to absorb all the flavorings. And we love that it takes only 40 minutes from start to finish.

Go to Recipe
6 of 27 Con Poulos

Chow Fun with Roast Pork and Kale-Tomato Salad

At Migrant in Maui, chef Sheldon Simeon makes his own chow fun noodles. They’re the base for this unconventional dish that’s topped with roast pork and a tangy kale salad and served with a buttery broth. Mild-flavored annatto seeds (achiote) give the dish a bright-reddish color—you should be able to find them at most supermarkets.

Go to Recipe
7 of 27 Nicholas Hopper

Red Lentil Dal with Coconut Milk and Kale

Bloggers Melissa and Jasmine Hemsley serve these creamy, flavorful lentils with vibrant toppings: spice-cooked onions, red chiles and chopped cilantro. Cozy up with a warm bowl of this tasty dal to combat the dropping temperatures this season.

Go to Recipe
8 of 27 Con Poulos

Sweet Brown Rice Risotto with Kale and Cremini

“Despite its name, sweet brown rice isn’t sweet,” says chef Marco Canora of Hearth in New York City. Instead, this short-grain glutinous rice resembles whole-grain sushi rice. Here, Canora uses it to make a hearty vegetarian risotto packed with cremini mushrooms, Tuscan kale, onion, thyme and freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.

Go to Recipe
9 of 27 Fredrika Stjärne

Rigatoni with Lemony Kale-and-Pecorino Pesto

Making pesto with kale instead of basil isn't just healthier, it's unexpectedly delicious. And according to the dish's creator, chef Chris Cosentino, it's a simple way to get kids (or anyone) to enjoy kale. Make this 30-minute dish any weeknight when you're tight for time, but don't want to compromise on flavor.

Go to Recipe
10 of 27 Con Poulos

Grilled Kale Toasts

Smoky grilled kale gets tossed in a tangy yogurt dressing and mounded on crusty bread in this no-fuss starter from chef Camille Becerra. For fall entertaining, consider this the perfect thing to serve your guests when they walk in the door. It's light and easy.

Go to Recipe
11 of 27 Justin Chapple / Food & Wine

Kale Juice

We like our green juices with a kick, so we add ginger and a slice of jalapeño to this one. Not sure about the spice? This juice is equally delicious without the chile pepper. Either way, we want this right when we wake up.

Go to Recipe
12 of 27 Christina Holmes

Cool Ranch Kale Dip

Whether we like to admit it or not, most delicious dips are not healthy. But here’s a recipe to offer a counterpoint. This healthy, fast and tasty version of a classic ranch dip features kale, labneh and buttermilk. All you need is the perfect chip and you'll be set for snacking.

Go to Recipe
13 of 27 Christina Holmes

Kale-Buttermilk Dressing for Roasted Vegetables

We are forever on the quest to incorporate kale in unexpected ways and this vegetable on vegetable recipe does just that. Instead of adding raw kale leaves to a salad, San Francisco chef Cortney Burns uses cooked kale in a creamy dressing for roasted vegetables.

Go to Recipe
14 of 27 John Kernick

Squash-and-Kale Toasts

Chef Steven Satterfield of Miller Union in Atlanta is a huge fan of kale—especially when it's combined with sweet roasted squash. Look for Tuscan kale (also called Lacinato or Dinosaur kale) when possible; it's tender and tasty. You can eat these toasts as an afternoon snack or serve them to guests during cocktail hour.

Go to Recipe
15 of 27 Eva Kolenko

Kale Caesar with Fried Chickpeas

Sometimes a perfect salad is exactly what you want. This tangy Caesar salad from F&W’s Justin Chapple is topped with light, airy, crunchy pan-fried chickpeas. It doesn't take a lot to make kale taste delicious.

Go to Recipe
16 of 27 Johnny Miller

Pork-and-Kale Soup with Sizzling Puffed Rice

“I love food that makes noise,” says Edward Lee, chef and owner of Louisville, Kentucky’s 610 Magnolia and the Wine Studio. When F&W challenged the Top Chef Season 9 contestant to make a fast dish with pork, kale and white wine, he created a deeply flavorful soup, then added crumbled rice cakes that crackle as they hit the broth.

Go to Recipe
17 of 27 Line Klein

Fried Eggs with Mustard Seed Oil and Kale

It’s so easy to make kale into a breakfast food. Mustard seeds bring out a delicious flavor in eggs, which get topped with a variety of unexpected ingredients, including sunflower seeds, baby kale, cumin, yogurt and avocado.

Go to Recipe
18 of 27  Christina Holmes

Kale Rice Bowl

We love easy one-bowl meals that can be whipped up on a busy day when food might not be a priority. In this simple rice bowl, the F&W Test Kitchen combines pork and kale with an abundance of fresh herbs for a dish that’s both hearty and delightfully fresh-tasting.

Go to Recipe
19 of 27 Frances Janisch

Crispy Kale with Lemon-Yogurt Dip

Skip the store-bought kale chips and make them yourself. "I like the idea of making a healthy kind of potato chip that's not one of those packaged, dehydrated vegetable chips," chef Seamus Mullen says. He roasts kale with extra-virgin olive oil and garlic until it's crunchy.

Go to Recipe
20 of 27 Sarah Bolla

Kale Strata

Make brunch a green meal with this kale strata that combines a handful of simple ingredients alongside a generous sprinkling of grated Gouda for a deeply satisfying, easy dish. It's simple, takes just 15 active minutes and will please even the pickiest of guests.

Go to Recipe
21 of 27 Susan Spungen

Kale and White Bean Stew

Combining Two Portuguese favorites, this is a simple, sensational one-pot meal for any night. We keep the dish vegetable focused, using just a tiny amount of fresh sausage; but you can add more, if you like, or substitute dried chorizo or pepperoni.

Go to Recipe
22 of 27 Abby Hocking

Kimchi-and-Kale Fried Rice

When chef Rachel Yang finishes a long shift at her Seattle restaurant Joule, this fried rice is her go-to quick snack. It’s a great use for all of that leftover takeout rice and relies mostly on pantry staples, as long as you have gochujang, a Korean chile paste, in your pantry.

Go to Recipe
23 of 27 John Kernick

Creamed Kale

This rich and delicious creamed kale from star chef Tyler Florence is an excellent swap for more traditional creamed spinach. The recipe serves ten to twelve people and we guarantee your family members will be raving. Be prepared to make this for holidays in the future.

Go to Recipe
24 of 27 Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

Gluten-Free Pizza with Sausage, Kale and Red Onion

Baked in a 9-by-13-inch baking pan, this gluten-free pizza developed in the F&W Test Kitchen has a thicker, more focaccia-like crust and the mix of Italian sausage, kale and sliced red onion makes for a hearty meal.

Go to Recipe
25 of 27 Con Poulos

Lemony Barley Salad with Kale Pesto

Kale does double duty here: Some of the leaves are pureed with lemon juice and olive oil for a phenomenal pesto, and some of them are torn into pieces that are stirred into the cooked barley at the end for a tasty, 35-minute dish.

Go to Recipe
26 of 27 Lucy Schaeffer

Cabbage-and-Kale Soup with Farro

"I love a really flavorful pot of greens," says chef Melissa Perello. For this kale-and-cabbage soup, she uses just a little bit of pancetta and a Parmesan-cheese rind to give the broth a rich flavor. "It's definitely the kind of dish that tastes even better the next day," she says. There's nothing better than a dish that keeps on giving.

Go to Recipe
27 of 27 Paul Costello

Kale Salad with Root Vegetables and Apple

Here is a final kale salad for the road and we promise this one is worth your time. This refreshing, super healthy salad is one of chef Marcus Samuelson’s favorite ways to showcase kale. He says that massaging the leaves with vinegar, salt and olive oil makes them tender and sweet.

Go to Recipe

