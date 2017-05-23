  1. Home
  2. Vegetables
  3. Greens
  4. Kale

Kale

Kale has risen from an underutilized green to one of the trendiest ingredients on menus everywhere. You'll read about how you need to blend it into your morning green smoothie, use it as a base for your lunchtime salad or massage the leaves lovingly before adding them to your dinner recipe (yes, your kitchen is now a spa for vegetables). But long before kale became the "it" food—about 2,000 years ago, to be exact—it was already being cultivated around the world. Whether you want to jump on the kale bandwagon or just want to use this ingredient to switch up your greens game, F&W's guide offers the best recipe ideas for your next health-conscious meal.
Read More
Food & Wine: Our Best 30 Kale Recipes and Ideas
Our Best 30 Kale Recipes and Ideas
In recent years, kale has become one of the trendiest ingredients and certainly the most hyped vegetable at the farmer’s market. But that isn't the reason we think you should eat it. We're into kale because it’s healthy—rich in vitamins K, C, A and B6—and it's delicious in all kinds of recipes. To celebrate kale season (it's at its peak in October, but is available all fall and beginning of winter), we're here with 30 days worth of our best kale recipes. From upgraded versions of the classic kale salad to inventive creations like chickpeas and kale in spicy pomodoro sauce and gluten-free pizza with sausage, kale and red onion, we've got every kind of dish you might be craving. So go out and get yourself a bunch of kale (or a bunch of bunches) and start cooking.

Latest

Load More
See More

Recipes

Load More
See More

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement