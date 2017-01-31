  1. Home
Long before green smoothies became all the rage, cuisines from around the world were incorporating leafy greens into many of their recipes. Italians might sauté some spinach or broccoli rabe with garlic in olive oil while Chinese cooks would stir-fry pieces of bok choy with a splash of oyster sauce. Whatever cuisine and cooking technique you choose—often it’s sautéeing, blanching or braising—greens can take on a range of global flavors and be interchanged in many dishes. Most greens tend to be thick, hearty and a bit bitter, so you’ll usually need to cook them to mellow them out. F&W's guide covers a wide variety of greens and offers recipes that use them in pastas, stews, side dishes and more.
Food & Wine: Our Best 30 Kale Recipes and Ideas
In recent years, kale has become one of the trendiest ingredients and certainly the most hyped vegetable at the farmer’s market. But that isn't the reason we think you should eat it. We're into kale because it’s healthy—rich in vitamins K, C, A and B6—and it's delicious in all kinds of recipes. To celebrate kale season (it's at its peak in October, but is available all fall and beginning of winter), we're here with 30 days worth of our best kale recipes. From upgraded versions of the classic kale salad to inventive creations like chickpeas and kale in spicy pomodoro sauce and gluten-free pizza with sausage, kale and red onion, we've got every kind of dish you might be craving. So go out and get yourself a bunch of kale (or a bunch of bunches) and start cooking.

