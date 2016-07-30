7 Ways to Eat More Eggplant at Brunch

Summer brunch can be savory.
Take advantage of summer eggplant and try these seven amazing brunch dishes.
1. End-of-Summer Eggplant Bake
Baking eggplant makes it supertender and creamy. Here, it's topped with warm, lemony ricotta cheese and crispy croutons
2. Marinated Piquillo Pepper and Whipped Eggplant Toasts
Chef Jose Garces pan-sears sweet and smoky Spanish piquillo peppers before marinating them in a garlic, honey and fresh herb vinaigrette.
3. Grilled Eggplant Tortas
This vegetarian sandwich--piled high with grilled eggplant, sliced avocado, pickled jalapenos and crisp cabbage--is unbelievably hearty and delicious.
4. Eggplant with Pomegranate, Millet and Mint
Nothing beats the creamy texture of eggplant when cooked over heat for a long time. Add in some tomato, the zing of pomegranate molasses, generous handfuls of fresh herbs and the pop of pomegranate seeds, and you have something truly special.
5. Eggplant Noodle Salad
To maximize Chinese eggplant's texture and flavor, F&W's Kay Chun steams thin slices, then tosses them with soy sauce, vinegar, ginger, basil and just a little bit of oil.
6. Spaghettini with Pesto Tomatoes and Grilled Eggplant
Pasta is perfect any time of the day.
7. Open-Face Grilled Eggplant Sandwiches
These smoky sandwiches are ready in just 25 minutes.