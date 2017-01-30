  1. Home
Cucumber Recipes

Like both melons and squash, cucumbers belong to the gourd family. They contain healthy levels of vitamins K and C and are one of our go-to produce picks year-round. While crisp and crunchy cucumbers are a lynchpin in our salad arsenal, we also love to make them into delicious homemade pickles and mix them into our salsas for an added crunch. The F&W guide to cucumbers combs the globe for different ways to use this popular vegetable. You’ll find recipes for refined English tea sandwiches, spicy Sichuan Pickled Cucumbers, creamy Indian cucumber raita, and refreshing cucumber-based cocktails.
Cold Cucumber Soup with Yogurt and Dill

This cool, refreshing cucumber soup from Andrew Zimmern gets tang and creaminess from Greek yogurt and big, summery flavor from lots of fresh herbs.

