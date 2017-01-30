  1. Home
Corn Recipes

Some say nothing’s more American than apple pie, but corn has to be a close second. Just imagine Southern picnics without cornbread, movies without a bucket of buttery popcorn, or summer without golden ears of corn on the cob. In the Northeast, corn chowder rules; in Creole kitchens of the South it’s maque choux; and in low country, corn is a breakfast staple in the form of creamy grits. In recent years, American cooks have even been exploring the sweet side of corn, with frozen desserts like corn paletas and corn ice cream appearing on menus around the country. No matter what region you’re in, F&W’s guide to corn has recipes that are sure to please—from inventive popcorns to summer party food to cocktails made with corn spirits.
Food & Wine: 30 Days of Summer Corn Recipes
Fresh, sweet corn is one of our favorite things about summer. And while we totally appreciate corn on the cob when it's simply steamed or grilled, there are so many more ways you can work with corn when it’s at its peak. So you can make the most of your ears this season, we have compiled our 30 best corn recipes so you can spend a whole month cooking with corn. From corn dogs with krab relish to Mexican grilled-corn salad to corn-studded corn muffins with honey mascarpone to everything bagel popcorn, we have every meal and taste covered. Like us, you are probably salivating right about now, so we encourage you to go get some ears and start husking!

