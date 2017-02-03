Thanksgiving Swiss Chard Recipes
From a creamy swiss chard casserole to lemony sautéed rainbow chard, here are delicious Swiss chard recipes for Thanksgiving.
Chard is actually the top of a beet plant (minus the root portion that we typically think of as a beet). Often called "Swiss chard" or "rainbow chard" in recipes, these plants have expansive, tender leaves and crunchy stalks. Take a trip to your farmers' market and you'll likely see chard stalks that are red, green, white, yellow or pink. The leaves and stems are mild, earthy and sweet, so you can swap them in for spinach in most dishes. F&W's guide offers great gratin recipes, side dishes, holiday ideas and more.