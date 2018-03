Salvatore Denaro's luscious version of melanzane alla parmigiana (eggplant Parmesan) is a sort of oven-baked eggplant sandwich enclosing hard-cooked eggs, tomato sauce, mozzarella and lots of fresh, late-summer basil. As this recipe indicates, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese isn't a necessary ingredient. Be sure to use a good fresh mozzarella sold in brine, not the plastic-wrapped kind, which can get quite rubbery. Since the dish is served at room temperature, it can be prepared well ahead of time.