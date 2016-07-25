Many countries around the world eat this starchy root. You'll often see it included in Asian cuisines, but it's often used in various African, Oceanic and South American cultures as well. The flesh can range from white to purple, depending on the variety. In general, try cooking taro like you would a potato or sweet potato—boiled, roasted, fried or simmered. The texture is decidedly different than any root vegetable you might be used to. It's soft after cooking, but still firmer and drier than you would expect a potato to be. If you want to add taro to your cooking repertoire, use Food & Wine's guide to learn new techniques and recipes.