Valentine's Day Treats
Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day treat recipes and tips include how to make chocolate molds, ways to upgrade chocolate cake and a guide to strawberry desserts.
F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos how brown sugar can be used to mold chocolate.
10 Ways to Upgrade Chocolate Cake
From a riff on Black Forest cake to homemade yodels, these chefs’ cakes are all delicious—and fun—baking projects....
Harness Strawberries' Superpowers with These 10 Recipes
Kick off strawberry season with these 10 great recipes. ...
7 Delicious Chocolate-Dipped Recipes
Strawberries aren’t the only things you can dip in chocolate. Here, seven ways to have an entirely chocolate-cover...
Valentine's Day Treat Recipes
Strawberry Shortcake
Chocolate Cream Squares
Chocolate-Raspberry Swiss Roll
Molten Chocolate Cake with Marshmallow Filling
Chocolate-Dipped Vanilla Caramels
Campari Meringues with Baked Peaches and Raspberry Sauce
Raspberry Tart with a Pistachio Crust
Dark-Chocolate Pudding with Candied Ginger
Frozen Maple-Mousse Pie with Candied Cranberries
