Valentine's Day Treats

Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day treat recipes and tips include how to make chocolate molds, ways to upgrade chocolate cake and a guide to strawberry desserts.

From rich chocolate truffles to dark chocolate bark with almonds, here are terrific recipes for chocolate candies.

Video

How to Use Brown Sugar to Mold Chocolate

F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos how brown sugar can be used to mold chocolate.

More Valentine's Day Treat Inspiration

Most Popular



Valentine's Day Treat Recipes

More Valentine's Day Dessert Recipes

Easy Valentine Treats

Valentine Treat Recipes

Beyond the Rice Krispies Treat: 9 New Ways to Use Rice Krispies

Valentine Treat Recipes

Valentine Treats for School

Top 10: Fast and Easy Desserts

Valentine Treats for School

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement