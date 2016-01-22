Fantastic Party Dips
Valentine's Day Party Ideas
Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day party ideas and recipes include how to make incredible red sangria, pink and chocolate party desserts and a guide to upgrading party dips.
Party Drink Idea
The ultimate batch drink, red sangria is also super easy to make.
Featured
9 Chocolatey Valentine's Day Cookies
Valentine’s Day calls for aphrodisiac foods—especially chocolate. Set the mood with these nine über-ric...
7 Red Cocktails for Valentine's Day, Including the Ultimate Aphrodisiac Margarita
Sultry red cocktails are essential for Valentine’s Day. Here, 7 red drinks with flavors that range from tangy to smoky...
5 Pink and White Cupcakes for Valentine’s Day
In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, F&W’s Justin Chapple demonstrates how to create cute, heart-s...
Most Popular
Valentine's Day Party Recipes
Party Cake with Whipped Cream and Raspberries
Tomato and Garlic Dip
Beef Tenderloin with Pickled Onions and Pink Peppercorns
Grilled Snapper with Pink Chile Salt
Chocolate Truffle Layer Cake
Roasted Mushrooms with Red Wine Butter
Red Sangria
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Ice Cream
Crab Imperial with Red Pepper
Party Food and Drink Ideas
Party Drinks and Appetizers
