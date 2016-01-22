Valentine's Day Party Ideas

Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day party ideas and recipes include how to make incredible red sangria, pink and chocolate party desserts and a guide to upgrading party dips.
Baking How-To

Airy cream-puff dough, a.k.a. pâte à choux, is the base for gougères, éclairs and many other exquisite treats. Here, a step-by-step tutorial in mastering the classic from baker Eric Kayser.

Party Drink Idea

How to Make Red Sangria

The ultimate batch drink, red sangria is also super easy to make.

