Sexy Tequila Cocktails
Valentine's Day Cocktails
Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day cocktail recipes and tips include how to make great gin gimlets, new and vibrant cocktail recipes and a guide to red cocktails.
The team at ChefSteps shows how to make an Apple Gin Gimlet.
3 Amaro Cocktails for People Who Don’t Drink Amaro
Amaro is having more than a moment. The bittersweet digestif is popping up on menus across the country—and not only as...
9 Bright, Vibrant Apricot Cocktails
Eating a perfectly ripe apricot is one of life’s great pleasures, but you can upgrade the experience with booze. ...
5 Best Rhubarb Cocktails
Pie and compote aren't the only ways to use fresh spring rhubarb. ...
Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes
Sour-Cherry Gin Slings
Sherry Cocktail
Rosé Sangria with Cranberries and Apples
Blackberry & Cabernet Caipirinha
Blackberry-Mint Margarita
Zen Sangria
Sour Cherry-Yuzu Bellinis
French 75
Hat Trick
