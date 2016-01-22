Valentine's Day Cocktails

Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day cocktail recipes and tips include how to make great gin gimlets, new and vibrant cocktail recipes and a guide to red cocktails.

Video

ChefSteps: Apple Gin Gimlet

The team at ChefSteps shows how to make an Apple Gin Gimlet.

Valentine's Day Food

Most Popular



Valentine's Day Cocktail Recipes

Valentine's Day Party Ideas

Champagne Cocktails and More

Classic Cocktails

New Must-Try Cocktails

Classic Cocktails

Easy Cocktail Recipes

Garden to Glass Cocktails

Easy Cocktail Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement