Homemade Chocolate Candies
Valentine's Day Chocolates
Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day chocolate recipes and tips include how to make incredible chocolates, where to find America's best chocolates and a guide to chocolate desserts.
Video
F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos how brown sugar can be used to mold chocolate.
Featured
6 Geeky Facts You Didn't Know About Chocolate
Six things you probably did not know about chocolate, from Todd Masonis of San Francisco's Dandelion Chocolate. ...
Why You Should Roast White Chocolate
Slow-roasting white chocolate gives it a silky, rich and luscious caramel flavor. It’s even more delicious with a spri...
Dark Chocolate Dominance
Like a lot of people, I’ve become more of a fan of dark chocolate recently. (The rise in popularity might have som...
Valentine's Day Chocolate Recipes
Chocolate Truffle Layer Cake
Chocolate Cream Squares
Roasted White Chocolate & Coffee Truffles
Milk Chocolate Jewels
Triple-Layer Sour Cream Chocolate Cake
Chocolate-Almond Saltine Toffee
Mini Chocolate-Hazelnut Cheesecakes
Milk-Chocolate-Frosted Layer Cake
Raspberry-Coconut Dark Chocolate Cups
Valentine Chocolate
Dark Chocolate
