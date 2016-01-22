Best Chocolate Candies
Valentine's Day Candies
Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day candy recipes and tips include how to make chewy candies, easy caramel recipes and a guide to homemade chocolate candies.
Video
The ChefSteps team demonstrates how to make Starburst-style chewy candy.
Featured
How a High Tide Put the 'Salt Water' in Taffy
Everyone knows that there's no actual seawater in saltwater taffy. So where exactly did that name come from? If legend i...
7 Beautiful Chocolate Candies to Make This Weekend
Here, 7 incredible DIY treats that are perfect for sharing with Valentines or devouring all alone while watching reruns....
What to Drink with Your Candy and Your Diet
Valentine's Day Candy Recipes
Bittersweet-Chocolate Bark with Candied Orange Peels
Black Pepper Kettle Corn
Caramel Corn
Brazilian Rich Chocolate Truffles
Do-It-Yourself Truffles
Chocolate Matcha Coconut Cups
Raspberry-Coconut Dark Chocolate Cups
Peanut-Butter-and-Jelly Cups
Candy Cookies
Valentine Desserts
Chocolate Candy and Desserts
Homemade Candy and Desserts
