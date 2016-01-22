Valentine's Day Cakes

Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day cake recipes and tips include how to cut cake layers with dental floss, easy cakes for beginners and a guide to chocolate cakes.
10 Cake Decorating Tips

Blogger Molly Yeh explains how to perfect a "crumb coat" and more essential tips for decorating Valentine's Day cakes.

Video

How to Cut Cake Layers with Dental Floss

F&W Test Kitchen whiz Justin Chapple demos a genius trick for cutting cake layers with dental floss.

More Valentine's Day Inspiration

Most Popular



Valentine's Day Cake Recipes

More Baking Ideas

Valentine Cakes

Chocolate Cakes

Cakes

Chocolate Cakes

Easy Valentine Cakes

The Beauty of Bundt Cakes

Easy Valentine Cakes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement