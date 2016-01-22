Decadent French Toast Recipes
Valentine's Day Breakfast
Food & Wine's best Valentine's Day breakfast recipes and tips include how to make red velvet pancakes, where to find the most romantic bed and breakfasts and a guide to breakfast-in-bed recipes.
Video
This Valentine's Day whip up a special breakfast for your sweetheart! We'll show you how to whip up a batch of perfectly festive pancakes.
Featured
7 Best-Ever Strawberry Breakfasts
Start your morning by celebrating early summer's strawberry harvest! Here, seven best-ever strawberry breakfast recipes ...
10 Best Breakfasts in Bed
Ever wished you could pay someone to serve you breakfast in bed? IKEA has a new pop-up café for you. ...
7 French Toasts Worthy of Breakfast in Bed
How to show you care first thing in the morning. ...
Valentine's Day Breakfast Ideas
Valentine's Day Breakfast Recipes
Butterscotch Sticky Buns
Crêpes with Sweet Yogurt and Raspberry-Apricot Sauce
Flax-Coconut Pancakes
Orange-Cranberry Scones with Turbinado Sugar
Brioche with Prosciutto, Gruyère and Egg
Bacon, Cheese and Scrambled Egg Sandwiches with Hollandaise
The Breslin's Ricotta Pancakes with Orange Syrup
Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon
Spiced Yogurt Muffins
Valentine's Day Breakfast Menu
Healthy Breakfast Recipes
Breakfast Menu Ideas
