Jason Vincent and Jon Liddell share menu planning tips and more strategies for easy entertaining.
Thanksgiving Entertaining
Make Thanksgiving entertaining a breeze with F&W's guide to hosting the perfect dinner. Get tips from pros like Jason Vincent and Jon Liddell, who share advice on menu planning and easy entertaining. We also have a collection of crowd-pleasing drinks, snacks, desserts and more.
Pro Tips
9 Best-Ever Casseroles for a Potluck Thanksgiving
From classic green bean to crunchy baked fennel, here are nine incredible casseroles for a memorable Thanksgiving potluc...
How to Buy the Best Thanksgiving Turkey
What you need to know to get a great bird. ...
10 Make-Ahead Cocktails for Holiday Entertaining
Serve these big-batch cocktails at your holiday party and ease your hosting-related stress. ...
Ideas for Thanksgiving Entertaining
7 Best Soups to Make Ahead for Thanksgiving
7 Wine or Spirit Gifts for Every Personality Type
9 Chef-Approved Thanksgiving Shortcuts That Will Save You Time
Thanksgiving Entertaining Recipes
Brussels Sprouts with Cranberries
Macaroni and Cheese with Buttery Crumbs
Acorn Squash and Escarole Salad
Herb-Scented Mashed Potatoes
Turkey Sandwiches with Cranberry-Apricot Relish
Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes with Toasted Marshmallows
Pull-Apart Rolls
Sourdough Stuffing with Sausage, Red Onion and Kale
More Easy Thanksgiving Recipes for a Crowd
More Recipes for Intimate Thanksgiving Entertaining
