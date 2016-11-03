Thanksgiving Potluck Recipes

If you're going to a Thanksgiving potluck this year, make sure to bring something that's easily transportable and reheatable--without sacrificing flavor. We have recipes for everything from savory party dips to classic pies, as well as plenty of make-ahead options. Thanksgiving dinner has never looked better...or been this easy.
Read More
25 Make-Ahead Main Courses
Triple-Cheese Curried Cauliflower Gratin
Cheesy Zucchini Casserole
Sweet-Potato Pie with Cornmeal Crust
Bourbon-Pecan Pie
Savory Ricotta-Squash Tart
Potato Salad with Bacon and Barbecue Sauce

The mayonnaise dressing for this potato salad gets pungency from mustard oil (store-bought spicy mustard works fine, too) and a hit of smoky-sweet flavor from bacon and bottled barbecue sauce.

Make Ahead

Sang Yoon: Favorite Make-Ahead Dish

Sang Yoon talks about his favorite make-ahead dish at the 2011 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.

Potluck Thanksgiving Recipes

Most Popular



Popular Thanksgiving Potluck Recipes

Perfect Potluck Recipes

Thanksgiving Potluck Recipes and Tips

More Vegetarian Casserole Recipes for Potluck Thanksgiving

Turnip Casserole with Porcini Crumb Topping

More Vegetarian Casserole Recipes for Potluck Thanksgiving

More Sweet Potato Recipes for a Thanksgiving Potluck

Sweet Potatoes with Apple Butter

More Sweet Potato Recipes for a Thanksgiving Potluck

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement