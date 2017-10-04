You Can Sleep in a Wine Barrel in Walla Walla, Washington

Crawling into an empty wine barrel to take a nap is normally frowned upon, and would typically be a pretty good indicator to the people touring you around their winery that you've probably had enough to drink.

A Walla Walla, Washington couple is not only encouraging the idea, they've put a bed in there for you. Of the many features of the Bryant Barn rental property, located in a quiet neighborhood just a mile or two from the downtown of this popular wine country town, the most surprising would have to be the 1,000-gallon wine barrel, turned over on its side, scrubbed up and converted into a seductive little hideaway for two.

Resting under its own little shelter next to the property's saltwater swimming pool, a window has been added to the back end of the barrel for fresh air, there's heating and air conditioning as well, a plus in a part of the Northwest known for more extreme temperatures.

Tiny houses may be so hot right now, but the barrel isn't nearly big enough to be an independent setup; it acts as an additional bedroom for the rental cottage just out your front door, accessed via covered walkway. Which is totally fine, because when you see the cottage, a renovated barn that served the next door, nearly century-old home, you'll probably want to stay here for a lot longer than you booked.

Filled with Eastern Washington sunshine, the loft-style cottage was not so much renovated as reinvented, the old hay manger turned into a kitchen, featuring salvaged fixtures from an old Continental Can Company facility where the owner worked for more than three decades. There's plenty of sleeping space inside, and a dining table that seats twelve—bring a bunch of friends.

The property is available year-round via VRBO, part of HomeAway, with a list price of $375 per night.