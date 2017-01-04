8 Great Food Markets and Halls

Justin Brunson’s Old Major is among the 11 purveyors at this just-opened market.

2. Heights Market

This dining hub in Tampa Bay, Florida, will offer 22,000 square feet that includes coffee bars, wine shops and an Ichicoro Ramen. 1910 N. Ola Ave.

Leave it to Motor City to make magic out of old shipping containers. Inside this salvaged space: five restaurants, two bars, a pop-up gallery and more.

At this indoor-outdoor market in Irvine, California, Slapfish chef Andrew Gruel is dishing fried and grilled chicken sandwiches.

Tiny restaurants from celebrated chefs like FT33’s Matt McCallister are in the works for this Plano, Texas, food center, opening at the end of the year.

6. Dekalb Market Hall

Katz’s crosses the river for this downtown Brooklyn food court, opening this spring. Along with the deli’s iconic pastrami sandwiches, Dekalb will supply Hard Times Sundaes burgers, ice cream from Ample Hills, and more. 1 Dekalb Ave.

7. Mercado Municipal de Pinheiros

Chef Alex Atala took over this former market in São Paulo last spring and reinvigorated it with dozens of local purveyors, a ceviche counter and a casual café. R. Pedro Cristi, 89.

This outpost of the luxury Japanese department store in Tokyo has a 21-hour food hall, complete with Neapolitan pizza and California’s Verve coffee.