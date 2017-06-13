A Weekend Guide to New Zealand's Wine Country

Central Otago is a state of mind—at least that’s what locals say. New Zealand’s most southerly wine region—anchored by the town of Queenstown,  a hub for adventure travelers—is also the country’s most beautiful. Imagine crystal-clear lakes, surging rivers, wild forests and jagged, snow-capped peaks. Is  it any wonder visitors interrupt their tastings to bungee jump off bridges and hike precipitous trails? Back in the ’70s, experts claimed it was too cold and wild to make wine here, but a band of pioneering winemakers ignored their advice and planted vines—to spectacular success. And keep in mind, winter in the US means summer there, making this the perfect time to go. —Andrea Frost

1 of 7 Courtesy of Chop Shop Food Merchants

Breakfast of Champions

Start the day in the charming gold-mining village of Arrowtown, about 20 minutes from Queenstown and home to the area’s greatest breakfast joint, The Chop Shop. Tucked among  the old buildings and museums, the restaurant offers a seasonally changing menu from its airy, open kitchen. But regardless of  the time of year, the fluffy ricotta hotcakes and Turkish eggs (served over thick yogurt with burnt chile and dill butter) are always  top-notch, and the coffee is the best for miles. facebook.com/thechopshopfoodmerchants.

2 of 7 Courtesy of Rippon, Lake Wanaka

Biodynamics by the Lake

A gorgeous, winding drive over the dramatic Crown Range brings you to Rippon Vineyard. With rows of biodynamically farmed vines stretching down to the pristine Lake Wanaka, it has what’s arguably Otago’s most beautiful view—and that’s in  a region known for its spectacular scenery. Rolfe Mills first planted here in 1982, though the property has been in the family since 1912. These days, Mills’s son Nick oversees the estate with his wife, Jo. Their subtly complex wines, like the seductive 2013 “Mature Vine” Pinot Noir, are among New Zealand’s greatest. rippon.co.nz.

3 of 7 © Cardrona Hotel

Check In and Head Out

Drop your bags at the iconic Cardrona Hotel, on curvy  Crown Range Road between Queenstown and Wanaka. Built in 1863 during the gold rush, its historic facade looks frozen in  time, though the 16 guest rooms have been renovated (and the pub no longer restricts men headed over the mountains to just one drink). Then get in a quick adventure before dinner—why not? The hotel staff will happily set you up for a horseback ride along the Cardrona River, or give you maps to local hiking trails if you prefer walking. Rooms from $150 per night; cardronahotel.co.nz.

4 of 7 Courtesy of Federal Diner

Day 2: Straight Off the Farm

First stop: the Federal Diner, locally loved for its flat whites (lattes, Down Under) and “world-famous in Wanaka” cheese or date scones. They’ll sustain you for the scenic 45-minute drive to Bannockburn through Otago’s fruit-growing territory. Stop at  a few roadside stalls for peaches, apricots and plump cherries, and keep an eye out for the Wooing Tree Vineyard’s namesake  tree, which rises up in the middle of the vineyard and is Central Otago’s version of Makeout Point. federaldiner.co.nz.

5 of 7 Courtesy of Felton Road

World-Class Pinot Noir

Fruit trees give way to vines as you drive up to Bannockburn’s Felton Road, home of New Zealand’s most sought-after Pinot Noirs. Englishman Nigel Greening, a self-confessed Pinot Noir addict, bought the property in 2000; visits are by appointment only, so be sure to call ahead. The sit-down, tutored tasting of old and new vintages offers both a detailed lesson on the Bannockburn region and the chance to sample some of the country’s best wines. Next, you’ll visit various sites on the property—including a shed known as the Voodoo Lounge—to learn about biodynamic winemaking and viticulture. feltonroad.com.

6 of 7 © Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Bikes, Boats & Automobiles

On the 19-mile drive from Bannockburn to Clyde, stop at the Bruce Jackson Lookout for picture-postcard vistas of Lake Dunstan. But once you arrive, ditch the car: Bike It Now! will outfit you for a five-mile ride along the Otago Rail Trail, wrapping up in Alexandra. From there, Clutha River Cruises will take you (and your bikes) back to your starting point. The  largest river by volume in New Zealand, the Clutha was a vital thoroughfare during the gold rush: Picturesque buildings  and old mines from that era line the riverbanks. Bike rentals from $40 for three hours; bikeitnow.co.nz.   

7 of 7 © Olivers Central Otago

Spend a Night in the 1800s 

Back in Clyde, check into the impeccably renovated Olivers Lodge—ask for one of the “stables” rooms, which preserve  the building’s original 1860s schist walls and rough-hewn timber beams (albeit with some distinctly non-1860s touches like  Wi-Fi). Have dinner in the rustically beautiful restaurant with stone floors, wooden tables and an open kitchen, which occupies the original trading store where miners once bought their provisions. These days, though, the menu runs toward dishes like pork filet stuffed with black pudding and fennel slaw, or smoked rabbit and pearl barley risotto. Like the entire Central Otago region, it’s come  a long way. Rooms from $166 per night; oliverscentralotago.co.nz.

