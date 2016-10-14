Why Your Next Vacation Rental Should Be a Tiny House

Airbnb Rustic Modern Tiny House, Portland, OR

© Jennifer Yee

A musician and a start-up techie used reclaimed wood to build this 350-square-foot house in their North Williams backyard. From $120 per night; rusticmoderntinyhouse.com

Stock up: On nearby SE Division, find black mustard seeds, Kashmiri chili powder and other dinner inspiration at the market attached to Bollywood Theater. bollywoodtheaterpdx.com

Check out: April Bloomfield protégé Peter Cho creates Korean-inflected dishes like oak-smoked hanger steak with ssamjang (spicy-sweet barbecue sauce) at Han Oak. hanoakpdx.com

Fireside Resort, Wilson, WY

© Tuck Fauntleroy

These 23 cozy mountain cabins are just 400 square feet each, but there's ample space for skis and snowboards--and hanging around the fireplace. From $1,087 for 3 nights; firesidejacksonhole.com

Stock up: Head to Pearl Street Market in Jackson for Robinson Family Farm grass-fed beef and wild-caught swordfish. pearlstmarketjh.com

Check out: Serge Smith at Teton Village’s Il Villagio Osteria stuffs ravioli with short ribs and cooks pizza in a stone oven. jhosteria.com

Ovida by Getaway Sullivan County, NH

Courtesy of Bearwalk

This eco-friendly, solar-powered cabin on the New Hampshire/Vermont border was dreamed up by graduate students at Harvard’s design school. From $99 per night; getaway.house.

Stock up: Woodstock Farmers’ Market, 30 miles away, sells top-notch grilled and vegetarian sandwiches and pristine local produce. woodstockfarmersmarket.com

Check out: In a quaint blue house nearby, Wesley and Chloe Genovart of SoLo Farm & Table make pasta by hand for dishes like lamb Bolognese and pork belly ramen. solofarmandtable.com

Airbnb Secluded Intown Treehouse, Atlanta

Courtesy of Airbnb

This is the tree house of your childhood dreams, right in the city. Rope bridges connect three spaces, and antique pillows and organic linens cushion the timber rooms. From $350 per night; airbnb.com.

Stock up: The tree house doesn’t have a kitchen, but you can buy picnic provisions (cashew cheese, raw local honey, whole-grain breads) from Nature’s Garden Express inside the lively Krog Street Market complex. natures gardenexpress.com

Check out: The seasonal dinner menu at Eat Me Speak Me, the weekend pop-up at breakfast spot Gato, pokes fun with “’sghetti squash” and chicken, and “pretentious flowers” salad. eatmespeakme.com