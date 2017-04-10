Where to Find Amazing Vegan Food in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is known as much for its distinguished place in American history as it is for its giant, meaty sandwiches: Italian hoagies layered with ham and salami, roast pork with provolone and broccoli rabe stuffed into a crusty roll and, of course, the cheesesteak. Invented in the city in the 1930s, the humble sandwich inspires passionate debates (who makes the best?) and elicits harsh judgements (try telling a whiz devotee you prefer American cheese). But, in recent years, the cheesesteak capital has emerged as a surprising destination for vegan cuisine. Where there were once only crowds clamoring for an authentic Philly cheesesteak, you’ll now find lines snaking around the block for sizzling falafel or matcha pistachio doughnuts. Whether you’re an omnivore or herbivore, these vegan spots are worth a stop on your next trip to the City of Brotherly Love. (Hey, you can always grab a cheesesteak after.)