Where to Eat and Drink in Narragansett, Rhode Island

Great For: Beach access

Located at the edge of Galilee, the fishing town where visitors can catch the ferry to and from Block Island, George’s has it’s own private beach and volleyball courts. Inside the actual restaurant, which overlooks the boats coming and going, there are multiple areas to post up. Depending on the level of liveliness you’re looking for, there are three indoor rooms, a rooftop deck, and a covered roof-deck bar where there is often live music.

George's of Galilee, 250 Sand Hill Cove Rd., 401-783-2306