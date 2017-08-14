Where to Eat and Drink in Narragansett, Rhode Island

Narragansett, Rhode Island is like Newport’s less pretentious cousin; It’s full of history and charm and has great style, but doesn’t care to associate with “high-brow” society. The unassuming bars and restaurants that make up the town and its surrounding areas only add to that aesthetic. Whether you’re looking for freshly shucked oysters or just somewhere casual to kick back with a cocktail, here’s where to eat and drink when you’re in South County, RI. - Chloe Chase

Crazy Burger

Great For: A not-so-basic burger or breakfast

This cult-favorite in the heart of downtown Narragansett will fill your buns (or tortilla) with anything from ground chicken and chorizo, to a patty made of cashews, walnuts and lentils. Wash your pick down with a house-pressed juice. If you’re an early riser, this is also the spot for a filling, flavorful breakfast. (Think multi-grain pancakes stuffed with peach compote and sweet cream, or eggs with zucchini latkes and a side of brioche.)

Crazy Burger, 144 Boon St., 401-783-1810

Spain of Narragansett

Great For: A high-end night out

Linger in the bar over a cocktail of your choice while the always welcoming staff finds you a table inside, outside, or upstairs. Spain’s lengthy menu has something for everyone, but they’re known for their nightly specials. Among the best are Veal Spain, a lightly-breaded veal chop, butterflied and stuffed with lobster, prosciutto, and provolone, and the Swordfish, which is consistently tender and fresh.

Spain of Narragansett, 1144 Ocean Road, 401-783-9770

Green Line Apothecary

Great For: An outing with kids

Enter what looks like (and doubles as) the personal care aisle of a natural grocer. In the center of this working pharmacy is a soda fountain serving up egg creams, ice cream, lime rickeys, and cherry phosphates. Treat your sweet tooth and pick up the toothbrush you forgot to pack in one go.

Green Line Apothecary, 203 Main Street, 401-307-2555

Phil’s

Great For: Real-deal diner fare

For New England’s version of an old-school greasy-spoon breakfast at this diner with a culty following, request a table downstairs. For a more modern feel, head to a table upstairs for mimosas and Bloody Marys on the roof.

Phil's Restaurant, 323 Main St., 401-783-4073

Iggy’s / Aunt Carries

Great For: An Easy post-beach Dinner 

These neighboring chowder houses have had a long-standing competition, so it’s important to try them both. We suggest grabbing a pint of chowder and clam cakes from each for a side-by-side comparison. Bonus: There are picnic tables and an ice cream joint out front where you can enjoy.

Iggy's, 1151 Point Judith Rd, 401-783-5608

Aunt Carries,1240 Ocean Rd, 401-783-7930

George’s of Galilee

Great For: Beach access

Located at the edge of Galilee, the fishing town where visitors can catch the ferry to and from Block Island, George’s has it’s own private beach and volleyball courts. Inside the actual restaurant, which overlooks the boats coming and going, there are multiple areas to post up. Depending on the level of liveliness you’re looking for, there are three indoor rooms, a rooftop deck, and a covered roof-deck bar where there is often live music.

George's of Galilee, 250 Sand Hill Cove Rd., 401-783-2306

Coast Guard House

Great For: Date night

The Coast Guard House is located directly next Narragansett Town Beach and the historic Narragansett Towers. This restaurant is worth a stop for its views of the Atlantic alone. Head to the bar or restaurant before sunset for an Instagram-worthy sunset, and snag a spot at one of their many private firepits after dusk.

Coast Guard House, 40 Ocean Rd., 401 789 0700

Matunuck Oyster Bar

Great For: Sustainable seafood

Whether seated outside along the bay (under a retractable glass awning if the weather looks suspicious), at a table inside, or at the main oyster bar where smiling shuckers are hard at work, customers feel a part of the mix at Matunuck. Staff is always excited to jump into a conversation about how owner, Perry Raso, was an oysterman before a restaurateur, how the restaurant harvests their shellfish in local waters, or what Prosecco best compliments today’s catch.

Matunuck Oyster Bar, 629 Succotash Rd., 401-783-4202

Mews Tavern

Great For: Finding your new favorite beer

This spacious bar and restaurant has hidden gems all over. Warm wooden pillars and walls hold trinkets, dollar bills, license plates, and old signs on almost every inch. Big booths provide plenty of space for large families or groups of friends, while bar nooks around two different corners make it feel like you’ve stumbled into a secret space. And with 69 beers on tap you’ll be sure to find a new brew you love.

Mews Tavern, 456 Main St., 401-783-937

Brickley's

Great For: Grown up ice cream

With two storefronts in South County, visitors must stop by for a Rhody classic: Black raspberry ice cream with chocolate sprinkles. You might also pick up a little Rhode Island vocabulary while you’re there. They serve cabinets, at Brickley’s, which you might know as milkshakes.

Brickley's Ice Cream, 322 Main St., 401-782-8864

Del’s

Great For: Tourists and traditionalists

Frozen Lemonade is to Rhode Island as Italian Ice is to New Jersey, or Water Ice is to Philadelphia. And Del’s is the purveyor of the slushy treat. Unlike an Italian or Water Ice, Del’s frozen lemonade comes in just two flavors: lemonade and watermelon, and tastes more like a snow cone than sorbet. It is also one of summer’s purest pleasures.

Del's, multiple locations, 401-463-6190

Sweet Cakes Bakery & Cafe

Great for: Finding a moment of peace

Sweet Cakes is your spot for coffee, pastries and sandwiches. Place your order and snag a seat on their chill and charming enclosed patio. The vibe is less ‘nautical New England’, and more ‘love and light’. Perfect for students studying or friends catching up.

Sweet Cakes Bakery & Cafe, 1227 Kingstown Rd., 401- 789-5420

Allie’s Donuts

Great For: Donut connoisseur

Like most Rhode Island hot-spots, Allie’s Donuts is very unassuming at first look. The white shack opens at 5am and closes promptly at 3pm on weekdays and 1pm on weekends, and you better believe there will be a line. While Allie’s does not deck their work out in wild and crazy toppings, their humble donut nails the basics perfectly. Also, make sure to call a few weeks ahead and reserve a donut cake shaped and themed to your liking.

Allie's Donuts, 3661 Quaker Ln., 401- 295-8036

