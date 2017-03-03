Where to Drink Outdoors in Miami

Among the many reasons to love Miami: Outdoor drinking is year-round. Few places in America can compete with the city’s array of rooftop bars, courtyard lounges and backyard beer gardens. Here’s where to grab a drink in the sunshine, whether you’re after Old World wines or first-class cocktails.

The Broken Shaker

Long known as one of the city’s premiere cocktail bars, The Broken Shaker is a Miami essential—a temple of mixology that happens to have a lush, shady courtyard. Herbs from the garden make an appearance in many of its eclectic cocktails, which range from twists on the classics (a Beefeater Gin gimlet with lime oleo saccharum) to the internationally-inspired (the “Gorilla Monsoon” with gin, garam masala, and mango chutney) to the downright quirky (the “Walk Down Alameda” with vodka, vermouth, zucchini, pear brandy and citrus).

Campton Yard

It’s hard to resist a backyard beer garden—let alone one with ping-pong tables and giant Jenga. Campton Yard, from Top Chef alum Spike Mendelsohn at The Hall hotel, is an ideal place for an afternoon pint, with beers on draft from Florida and the Caribbean, a towering banyan tree for shade, and a welcoming, low-key vibe.

Ball & Chain

Housed in a onetime gambling den in Calle Ocho, Ball & Chain’s back patio is the spot for live music, salsa dancing, and Cuban-inspired drinks—try the Pastelito Daiquiri, with rum, guava puree, lime, and honey.

RELATED

4 Killer New Miami Restaurants and Brewpubs

A Chef's Ultimate Guide to Miami Restaurants

Miami: On Watch

Sugar

On the 40th floor of the EAST hotel, Sugar boasts unparalleled views of Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline from its lush, almost jungle-like rooftop lounge. The Hong Kong-based hotel group created a space with a definite Asian bent, from cocktails like the East of Miami (with Plymouth gin, green tea, and jackfruit) to small plates such as tamarind-glazed beef satay with fried shallots and palm sugar. Sugar’s charms aren’t lost on Miami drinkers; arrive by late afternoon or expect quite a wait.

The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill

Meat, beer, and a sprawling patio; what’s not to like? This Wynwood favorite is both a working butcher shop and popular bar and restaurant; order a few sausages with sauerkraut, grab a pint of Funky Buddha Brewing Hefeweizen, and post up at a table on the patio for an ideal weekend afternoon.

Lagniappe

With live music, a spacious light-strung courtyard, and a truly compelling wine list, Lagniappe is both a destination bar for oenophiles and an atmospheric hangout for the casual wine drinker. Working with small winemakers across the world allows the bar to serve a huge range of bottles at real value, from familiar French wines to lesser-known grapes from Mallorca or the Canary Islands.