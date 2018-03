What All 50 States Are Hungry For On Pinterest

While nothing beats a good cookbook, more and more home cooks are turning to Pinterest to collect and discover recipes. But tastes and trends can take on a certain regionality, which is why Pinterest has released its Foodnited States of America list, featuring the recipes and ingredients that rank higher in a certain state than they do anywhere else. Compared to the other 49, each state has a keen interest in one particular product or dish that sets them apart. Here’s a look at what your friends, neighbors and fellow Americans are pinning and prepping.