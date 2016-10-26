Washington D.C. Travel Guide

Insider's Tip: All-Purpose has an enviable selection of amari. Try their Black Manhattan, which combines Averna with supersmooth Four Roses yellow-label bourbon.

In a city with no shortage of pizza joints, this newcomer sets itself apart with pies made of fermented dough, baked in deck ovens and finished with novel toppings like a phenomenal Caesar salad. Chef and co-owner Michael Friedman created the restaurant as a tribute to the Italian-American haunts of his New Jersey youth; the custom- made hexagonal tiles on the floor add to the retro vibe. To modernize the dishes he grew up with, Friedman tricks out antipasti salad with fried chickpeas and a Sicilian- oregano vinaigrette and sends out meatballs with cores of molten mozzarella. Desserts come from the new Buttercream Bakeshop next door, including the red, yellow and green rainbow-cookie cake served on a pool of satiny chocolate sauce. 1250 9th St. NW; allpurposedc.com.