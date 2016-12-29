Best Virginia Wineries to Visit
With over 250 wineries, many producing high-quality products, Virginia vies with New York for the reputation as East Coast’s finest wine-producing state. Native winemakers, plus wealthy outside investors, plus a dose of Old World expertise (from world-class European consultants) are all coming together in Virginia to produce delicious, European-weight wines from classic Bordeaux varieties (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc), Viognier and Chardonnay, and from America’s often very fine native Norton grape. Proximity to Washington, D.C., a welcoming attitude toward wine visitors (and their families and dogs) and a sprinkling of stardust—winery owners include Dave Matthews and AOL’s Steve Case—have helped raise the state’s profile. —Richard Nalley