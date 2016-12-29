Best Virginia Wineries to Visit

With over 250 wineries, many producing high-quality products, Virginia vies with New York for the reputation as East Coast’s finest wine-producing state. Native winemakers, plus wealthy outside investors, plus a dose of Old World expertise (from world-class European consultants) are all coming together in Virginia to produce delicious, European-weight wines from classic Bordeaux varieties (Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Franc), Viognier and Chardonnay, and from America’s often very fine native Norton grape. Proximity to Washington, D.C., a welcoming attitude toward wine visitors (and their families and dogs) and a sprinkling of stardust—winery owners include Dave Matthews and AOL’s Steve Case—have helped raise the state’s profile. —Richard Nalley

1 of 18 © Christine Vrooman

Ankida Ridge Vineyards

Not to say that this mountaintop winery in Amherst is remote, but they advise you to print driving directions since your GPS may fade out. And the fact that it is only open for tastings only 12-5 on Saturdays between 12-5  may prove another discouragement. But those who persevere in getting to the top of the 1,800- foot promontory will be greeted with not only gorgeous views but also the Vrooman family’s paradigm-altering wines. In a state whose vineyards are Bordeaux-leaning, the Vroomans have planted Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in an area they call “little Burgundy.” Given the recognition both are getting from competitions and wine-lovers, your trip will likely be rewarded. ankidaridge.com

2 of 18 Courtesy of Barboursville Vineyards

Barboursville

Arguably Virginia’s most famous winery, Barboursville was founded outside Charlottesville way back in 1976, though the—and the estate dates to the 18th century. Barboursville is owned by the Zonin family, from Italy’s Veneto, which brought Old World know-how, stubbornness and talented winemaker Luca Paschina to the project. The result is a path-breaking winery that has received high recognition for numerous wines, starting with the flagship Octagon red Bordeaux blend, but extending into whites as well, including Viognier and Chardonnay. The winery is also a well-established attraction for wine tourists, who can stroll the extensive grounds, which include the ruins of the mansion Thomas Jefferson built for the original owner. The tasting room is open seven days a week (fee: $7), but weekend visitors can enjoy the quieter Library 21, with reserve wine tastings and culinary pairings start at $20. bbvwine.com

3 of 18 © Marcia Molnar

Blenheim Vineyards

The touch of star power now gracing the Virginia wine industry includes Blenheim, owned by rock star Dave Matthews. Though the main winery building and upstairs tasting room–designed by Matthews himself—is new, Blenheim’s  property is dotted with historic structures, including the 1730 “Claim House” the original owner built to secure his land grant. Twenty minutes outside Charlottesville, Blenheim is open daily except for holidays (tasting fee is $6 a person; call ahead to reserve for groups). The flagship bottlings here are the Painted Red Bordeaux-style blend and the Painted White Chardonnay/Viognier/Sauvignon Blanc blend, both with poster-worthy retro labels. blenheimvineyards.com

4 of 18 © Kenneth Garrett

Boxwood Estate

Founder John Kent Cooke (son of the onetime owner of the Washington Redskins) recruited famed Bordeaux consultant Stéphane Derenoncourt to help make the wines at his ambitious Virginia estate, in Middleburg’s horse country (the 18th-century property once belonged to aviation pioneer Billy Mitchell). The property and its 28-acre vineyard (the website offers a virtual tour) are run by Cooke’s daughter, Rachel Martin. Boxwood has become known for its Bordeaux-style red blends like Topiary (Cabernet Franc and Merlot) and Boxwood (Cabernet Sauvignon-based), but don’t miss the dry rosé. Tastings are $10 person. boxwoodwinery.com

5 of 18 © Breaux Vineyards

Breaux Vineyards

The winery with the red crawfish on the label is situated amid the hills of Loudon County in Purcellville. One of the state’s largest and most prominent wineries, known particularly for its premium-priced, Bordeaux-style wines—like the Meritage blend and Cabernet Franc—Breaux grows some 18 different grape varieties on its 104 acres of vineyard. The spacious tasting room offers a number of private tasting and touring options (check the website for seasonal hours). There is a $10 tasting fee for the basic, no reservation drop in. breauxvineyards.com

6 of 18 © Chateau Morrisette

Chateau Morrisette

The Morrisette family’s winery off the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd is a laid-back, come-as-you-are destination, and a rare winery that encourages you to bring your dog along. (These are, after all, the wines with the Labrador on the label.)  The winery turns out a bevy of popularly priced offerings, including fruit wines and Virginia staples like Viognier, Cabernet Sauvignon and a new Petite Mansang. The sweeping mountain views are part of the draw here, and can be experienced from the white tablecloth restaurant (check the website for hours and reservations), or during the numerous outdoor events like the Black Dog Music Festivals. Half-ounce pours of 10 wines are $8 in the tasting room, or you can book (well) ahead for the guided Elite Tastings, at $40 a head. There are also cider tastings available. thedogs.com

7 of 18 © Andrea Hubbell Photography

Early Mountain Winery

Here’s something you may not find ever again in wine country: A tasting room that pours not only its own, premium Bordeaux-centric wines, but also those of many of its top competitors (a little Barboursville, a little Linden). Owned by AOL founder Steve Case, this elegant winery on the Monticello Wine Trail in Madison aims to be both a standout on its own and to boost the “Best of Virginia.” That extends to food as well: The Marketplace serves locavore meals and snacks. It’s worth checking the website for the active calendar of events, including concerts. earlymountain.com

8 of 18 © David Meaux Photography

Fabbioli Cellars

Fabbioli is a family-owned boutique winery in Leesburg with the motto “Real people. Earth friendly. Fabulous wines.” They make wine you won’t see everywhere else—Raspberry Merlot, for instance, or Something White, whose composition varies but may include Vidal Blanc and Viognier. The flagship of the premium-priced line-up is the much-awarded Tannat, though Fabbioli does well with Chardonnay and Cabernet Franc as well. The tasting experience here is friendly and hands-on. The tastings are guided, sitdown affairs, and sips of seven wines are paired with gourmet nibbles ($15). fabbioliwines.com

9 of 18 © Jeff White

Glen Manor Vineyards

Near the scenic Skyline Drive, on the western slope of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Jeff White planted 14.5 acres of wine grapes on a century-old, 212-acre family farm—he planted the first leaf in 1995—and established his own wine brand in 2007. Though he cut his teeth at nearby Linden, renowned for Chardonnay, White’s personal scale operation is a Bordeaux specialist. Most of his wines are in the $25-$50 range, with the Hodder Hill Cabernet-based blend at the high end. Tastings are $4-$12 depending on wines offered. glenmanorvineyards.com

10 of 18 © Melissa Diane Photography

King Family Vineyards

The first priority here for founder David King was a massive, flat field for the polo matches that are now played here every Sunday from Memorial Day through mid October. He approached the winery, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Crozet, with the same determination, which included bringing in French winemaker Matthieu Finot. Finot has had particular success with Bordeaux-style reds, including the vineyard’s flagship Meritage, but he produces a range of wines, including the intriguing, experimental Small Batch line, a sparkler and some dessert wines. The drop-in tasting fee is $10 for six wines. Reserve ahead for library tastings or vineyard tours. kingfamilyvineyards.com

11 of 18 Courtesy of Linden Vineyards

Linden Vineyards


Owner Jim Law is not only one of the state’s acknowledged Chardonnay masters, but he makes very fine Bordeaux-style reds at his Linden winery as well. He planted his Hardscrabble Vineyard high in the Blue Ridge Mountains back in 1985, and today his boutique-size, 4,000-case all-estate production consists of wines that often weave the attributes of old-vine Hardscrabble with higher altitude Avenius Vineyard and the richer, lower-lying Boisseau Vineyard. Law’s sought-after Chardonnays are often held back well beyond other winery’s release dates for added maturation. He is determined to maintain the peace and quiet of the property, so visitors are advised to read up on the various restrictions (and seasonal hours) before arriving. No reservations are necessary for either basic tastings ($7) or reserve cellar tastings (weekends, $25) and there are free tours on Saturday and Sunday mornings in season. lindenvineyards.com

12 of 18 Courtesy of Michael Shaps Wineworks

Michael Shaps Wineworks


Burgundy-trained Michael Shaps (he is also the owner-winemaker of Maison Shaps in Meursault, France) founded this winery in 2007, outside of Charlottesville. He brings an Old World artisan-wine approach to the small-lot wines he bottles under the Michael Shaps and Virginia Wineworks labels. Shaps’ Petit Verdot and Viognier bottlings have been especially well received, and he has developed a smooth touch with the rough, tannic Tannat grape, which he believes is a comer. You can taste the premium range of Michael Shaps and Maison Shaps wines at the winery, and across town at the no-frills bottling facility, the value-oriented Wineworks wines—including some on tap. Call ahead to arrange private tastings ($15 a person) at either location. michaelshapswines.com

13 of 18 Courtesy of Potomac Point Winery

Potomac Point Winery

This substantial, well-funded winery 45 minutes south of D.C. in Stafford offers a range of attractions, not least including the spacious tasting room and a well-stocked gift shop with wine and artisan foods. The D’Vine Lounge offers leather sofas, a fireplace and board games for kids. (The seating is reservable for club members and is first-come, first serve otherwise.) The ambitious Le Grand Cru Bistro—think chorizo stuffed mushrooms and short-rib sliders—is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday with a seasonally changing menu. In addition to more familiar varietals, the generally gently priced wines include intriguing specialties such as Norton, a Vin de Paille from Vidal and Petite Mansang and a Moscato Dolce from Italy. potomacpointwinery.com

14 of 18 Courtesy of Rappahannock Cellars

Rappahannock Cellars

John and Marialisa Delmare—and their 12 children—relocated from their Saratoga Vineyards in California’s Santa Cruz Mountains to a panoramic spot in the foothills of the Blue Ridge in Huntly back in 1998. Along the way, they’ve evolved a business model that makes sales to their wine club a major factor—among other things, wine club members have access to club-only bottlings and a special club member area of the tasting room. They encourage non-club members to drop in as well (or visit the website to arrange a tour). Tastings of the Bordeaux-oriented wines are $10. rappahannockcellars.com

15 of 18 © Jeff Mauritzen

RdV Vineyards

In a state marked by ambitious, well-heeled winery owners, Linden alumnus Rutger de Vink stands out, not least because he has brought in a dream team of consultants from Bordeaux, headed by enologist Eric Boissenot. His lovely contemporary winery in Delaplane turns out two pricey and well-received Bordeaux-style blends—the Cabernet Sauvignon-based Lost Mountain and the Merlot-based Rendezvous. Visits to this luxury hillside operation (Thursday-Sunday) are by appointment, personal tours, including a tasting paired with local charcuterie, and cost $50 per person, with a maximum of four per group. rdvvineyards.com

16 of 18 © Jeff Hauser

Stone Tower Winery

In Leesburg, atop wonderfully named Hogback Mountain, this is a deep-pocketed, welcoming and wonderfully scenic winery venue, well-equipped to serve visitors. There are two tasting venues to choose from, both spacious and furnished for relaxation: the dog-and-kid friendly Harvest Barn, with six bars, and—for those 21 and older—the Tower View tasting room. There are also various tour and tasting options to choose from, including a simple drop-in (six wines for $15) and the $85 in-cellar Winemaker’s Experience (call ahead or book online for the speciality tours). The flagship estate produced wines, like the Stone Tower Viognier, are premium-priced, while the winery also offers the somewhat more affordable Wild Boar line. stonetowerwinery.com

17 of 18 Courtesy of Sunset Hills Vineyard

Sunset Hills Vineyard

Much-visited Sunset Hills in Purcellville is appreciated both for its proximity to Washington and for the quality of its wines, including the rich Mosaic Merlot-Cabernet blend, the Viognier and Petite Manseng. Tastings take place outdoors in fine weather, or inside the stunning tasting room in an 1870 barn restored by Amish craftsmen. The tasting fee is $10 for six current releases, which is something of bargain given the premium prices of most Sunset Hills wines, and there is the option of a chocolate truffle pairing ($16) which includes the winery’s port-style Dusk. sunsethillsvineyard.com

18 of 18 Courtesy of Three Fox Vineyards

Three Fox Vineyards

An easy day trip from Washington in Delaplane, Three Fox is a welcoming (dog and child friendly) spot offering diversions like bocce courts, a fire pit, creekside hammocks and an outdoor bar that can make weekends especially feel like a rolling party. The wines here, most priced under $30, feature a number of Italian oriented bottlings, like Sangiovese and Nebbiolo, which is unusual for Virginia. Rest assured, however, that the state’s “classics,” like Cabernet Franc, Chardonnay and Viognier, are also well-represented. (Closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.) threefoxvineyards.com

