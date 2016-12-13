The Secret High-Roller Menus of Las Vegas

In Sin City, everybody’s always searching for bigger, better, and more baller. Home to some of the country’s best (and most expensive) restaurants, the ultimate Vegas itinerary includes exclusive access to an insider secret—and the accompanying bragging rights. We’ve discovered the best-kept secrets on the Strip: off-menu items at top restaurants that guests must ask for by name. Raise the stakes (and steaks) with these secret dishes at Vegas’s top celebrity restaurants. —Nadine Jolie Courtney