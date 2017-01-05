An Insider's Guide to San Diego

If you haven't been to Pittsburgh, San Diego or Houston, you're seriously missing out. We asked three native sons to dish on their home turf. Here, Gerardo Gonzales gives his best San Diego travel tips: “This city has always been the sleepy cousin of Los Angeles,” Gonzalez says. “Now people are realizing what’s in their backyard and getting pumped about it.” He recently opened Lalo in New York City, where he makes his own flour tortillas alongside dishes inspired by his hometown.

Las Cuatros Milpas

“My family always refers to  this homey Mexican restaurant  as ‘the place with the line.’  You get the stews that have been cooking for 12 hours or overnight. The menudo and posole are so brothy, hearty and beyond comforting.” 1857 Logan Ave.; 619-234-4460.

Bahia Don Bravo

“My dad does construction in La Jolla, and when I was growing up we would always end up at this spare counter. It reminds me of Ensenada in Mexico. There  is shrimp ceviche and seafood stew, but my go-to order is  fish tacos and cold horchata.” 5504 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla; donbravogrill.com.  

Galaxy Taco

“The best combination of California and Mexico. Tortillas are the main thing here; Christine Rivera adds some hippie touches like vegan tacos, but I go for carne asada and grilled avocado.” 2259 Ave. De La Playa,  La Jolla; galaxytaco.com.

Salud!

“In the Barrio Logan neighborhood, this used to  be a place called Porkyland. Now Salud! is bringing contemporary flavors and farm-to-table ingredients to Mexican street food like  tacos and fire-roasted corn.” 2196 Logan Ave.; saludsd.com.

Herb & Wood

“I haven’t been to all of Brian Malarkey’s restaurants, but he’s doing things that no one else is, from the bar to the food to the design. It’s cool to see chefs like him care about making downtown hip again.” 2210 Kettner Blvd.; herbandwood.com.  

Bracero Cocina

“The  last time I worked in San Diego, Javier Plascencia was  the idol in restaurant kitchens. He’s embracing the great climate and produce and translating it through a Mexican lens. That’s what I love about San Diegan food.” 1490 Kettner Blvd.; bracerococina.com. 

Kindred

“After hosting vegan and craft-beer pop-ups, Kory Stetina is taking his healthy cuisine to the next level. His riff on a meat-and-cheese board, with chile and orange fennel seitan, smoked beets and miso cashews, among other things, shows that bold flavors can come from unexpected ingredients.” 1503 30th St.; barkindred.com.

