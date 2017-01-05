An Insider's Guide to San Diego

If you haven't been to Pittsburgh, San Diego or Houston, you're seriously missing out. We asked three native sons to dish on their home turf. Here, Gerardo Gonzales gives his best San Diego travel tips: “This city has always been the sleepy cousin of Los Angeles,” Gonzalez says. “Now people are realizing what’s in their backyard and getting pumped about it.” He recently opened Lalo in New York City, where he makes his own flour tortillas alongside dishes inspired by his hometown.