Road Trip: How to Eat Your Way Up the New England Coast

The drive from Greenwich, Connecticut to the tiny town of Lubec, Maine is about 700 miles, if you stick to the coastline (and yes, that includes Cape Cod, because how could you not). Along the way, you'll see some of North America's best coastline, everybody knows that—most everybody also knows that this is where you'll find some of the best road trip food the United States. But it's not all clam bellies and lobster rolls (though you certainly need to eat a whole bunch of those)—from classic pizza pies in Connecticut to top-notch ramen in Maine, there's so much to eat that by the time you get to the Canadian border, you'll be glad to have the chance to turn around and do it all over again. This handy guide will get you straight to the best of all of it—bring stretchy pants. —David Landsel