The Mirage Las Vegas Adds a Chef’s Table to Its Buffet

Buffets are as much a part of Las Vegas as Cirque du Soleil, Pai Gow poker and going home so exhausted you need another vacation. Even though casinos on the Strip have developed an incredible culinary culture featuring outposts from some of the best chefs in the world, something about being able to eat (and often drink) as much as you want fits into the excess inherent to the city. Now, in true buffet style, The Mirage is giving guests the chance to have their cake and eat it too: The legendary casino has opened up a chef’s table at its Cravings buffet.

Calling it a “VIP experience” that elevates the buffet “to high roller heights,” the Chef’s Table at Cravings can probably best be described as a restaurant-buffet hybrid. Featuring “a dedicated team that delivers spectacular tableside presentations and culinary creations exclusive to the Chef’s Table throughout the evening,” this option isn’t necessarily that different from any chef’s table. So where’s the buffet come into play? Well, first off, the food at the Chef’s Table at Cravings is all you can eat as well. Good luck asking for seconds at most chef’s tables! But here’s the real bonus: “Additionally, guests can select items from the buffet’s 11 international stations at their leisure while enjoying unlimited soft drinks, beer and wine,” The Mirage states. So think of it as a tasting menu where, if you get hungry, you can just wander off to grab a hunk of prime rib and a plate full of sushi. Frankly, since tasting menus can tend to be a bit dainty anyway, it’s not the worst idea.

“Chef’s Table at Cravings will provide our guests a one-of-a-kind culinary experience,” explains Edmund Wong, Vice President of Food and Beverage at The Mirage. “From start to finish, Chef’s Table enhances guests’ buffet experience and is designed to be an interactive evening for all to enjoy.”

Booking the Chef’s Table will cost $49.99 per person Monday to Thursday and $52.99 Friday to Sunday. Seeing as dinner typically costs $30.99 or $32.99, splurging for the Chef’s Table doesn’t sound like that bad of a deal, especially if you’ve just had a decent run on the blackjack tables. However, you will need a minimum party of eight to book the table (maximum capacity is 16, though they will accommodate larger groups with a special request). You also need a reservation – which actually might be the least buffet thing about it.