L.A.'s Best Vegetable-Forward Restaurants

© Dylan + Jeni

Vegetable-forward cooking is tipping into ubiquity across the country, but nowhere has it gone more mainstream than Los Angeles, the city at the white-hot center of the wellness revolution. With so many plant-based menus popping up,  you can easily go meatless for every meal of the day. Check out three new healthy havens—and the dishes to order—morning, noon and night.  

Elyse Inamine
January 13, 2017

For brunch:

“Our menu is based on what’s available seasonally, and, luckily, in California  that’s always a lot,” says chef Josef Centeno of his vegetable-focused cuisine at P.Y.T. on Main Street in downtown L.A. Centeno stocks his kitchen with produce from Lala, a farm at a local school, and he  makes particularly good use of it at brunch. Try his restorative pozole with celery root and lovage.  

For lunch:

You can add protein to any of the bowls, wraps and salads at Beefsteak in Fairfax, but Marcel Vigneron offers compelling reasons not to. “We don’t use it as a crutch,”  says the chef, who finds brilliant alternatives to add richness. Instead of anchovies, olive brine brings an umami punch to a sunflower-seed-packed Caesar, and cashew cream thickens pumpkin soup.  

For dinner:

Fried seaweed chips with a yuzu-spiked guacamole are just one example of  how Nick Erven is reimagining meat-free food at his Santa Monica restaurant Erven. “It’s forced me to be more creative and informed,” says the chef, whose $35 tasting menu is  one of the best deals in town.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up