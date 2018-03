We can’t get enough of this salad, which tastes like the love child of a veggie-packed health bowl and chaat, India’s spicy-tangy-crunchy street snack. Leave it to New York’s Suvir Saran to come up with such a thing of beauty at his long-awaited follow-up to Devi, the first Indian restaurant in America to win a Michelin star. Saran’s new approach is more global, with bruschetta and ceviches prepared through an Indian lens. “There were always traders coming in and out of India,” says the New Delhi native. “When it comes to authentic cuisine, it has changed almost every minute.”

60 Greenwich Ave., New York City; tapestryrestaurant.com