Hugh Acheson's 9 Favorite Atlanta Restaurants

Here, the F&W Best New Chef alum (Class of 2002) shares his go-to restaurants, from hot newcomers to beloved classics, in the city he calls home. 

June 21, 2017

“I’ve lived in Georgia for 20 years, half of it in Atlanta,” says Hugh Acheson, the chef behind a slew of new projects there, like a Braves stadium kiosk, First & Third, and another outpost of Spiller Park Coffee. “It’s become an amazing dining city, a big mosaic of different food cultures.”

B’s Cracklin’ 

2061 Main St. NW; 678-949-9912; bscracklinbbq.com

“Bryan Furman is a whole-hog guy, and he makes pretty much  the greatest barbecue around.  I always get the pulled-pork plate with coleslaw and okra.” 

Busy Bee Cafe 

810 M.L.K Jr. Dr. NW; 404-525-9212; thebusybeecafe.com

“It’s not just any fried chicken; it is the best. This is the quintessential meat-and-three-style soul food spot. It’s iconic but well done, and shows you what Atlanta really is: a wonderfully  diverse city with historic and important enclaves.” 

Chrome Yellow Trading Co. 

501 Edgewood Ave. SE; 470-355-1340; chromeyellowtradingco.com

“It’s a really funky  store with ceramics and jeans, but there’s also a great  coffee shop up front with beans from Stumptown.  I go for a cappuccino—it’s the test of a good coffee shop.” 

Kimball House 

303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur; 404-378-3502; kimball-house.com

“Miles Macquarrie runs the drinks program in this beautiful  old railway station in Decatur. They have a lovely caviar selection and classic cocktails. Their Sazerac rocks.” 

The Little Tart Bakeshop 

437 Memorial Dr. SE; 404-348-4797; littletartatl.com

“The two locations (Grant Park and Krog Street Market) make the best baked goods in the city. I get the pecan pie and the strawberry galette.” 

Spiller Park Coffee 

Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE; 404-919-2978; spiller park.com

 “I own this with my friends Dale Donchey and Steven Grubbs, but it’s so good. Order a huge slab of toast with  jam and a cappuccino.” 

Sushi Hayakawa 

5979 Buford Hwy. NE; 770-986-0010; atlanta sushibar.com

“It was an old-school sushi spot,  but chef Atsushi Hayakawa shut it down and reopened  it last spring as an omakase-style restaurant. Sit at the  bar, so you can see everything that’s happening.” 

Ticonderoga Club  

Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St. NE W.; 404-458-4534; ticonderogaclub.com

“All-star veterans of the ATL cocktail scene have opened the perfect hangout spot. I love the Vietnamese shrimp skewers and Cobb salad, and there’s a huge selection of sherries and ciders. It’s not nerded out or precious.” 

Yalla! 

99 Krog St. NE; 404-506-9999; yallaatl.com

“One laffa sandwich will feed a family of four.  Todd Ginsberg makes a great one with pickled turnips  and rutabaga and succulent roast lamb. Such a messy treat.” 

