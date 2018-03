In the heart of Carmel Valley is the exceptional Bernradus Lodge & Spa, which sits on 28 acres of lavender fields, orchards and vines surrounded by the Santa Lucia Mountains. Amidst the breathtaking view is a 57 room property that was revamped to perfection in 2015 with rustic modern touches — think worn brown leather, tones of slate and grey with a hint of cooper. Whether you are staying here or not, plan for dinner at Lucia where chef Cal Stamenov, who has maintained the resort's reputation for excellence for over two decades, presents the best of California cuisine, with fresh vegetables and herbs grown right on the property. Ask to see the “chef’s table” in the kitchen, which is a miniscule booth beside garde manger where celebrities and chefs have scrolled their names and love for Stamenov’s food all over the wall (spotted were Julia Child, Clint Eastwood and Leonardo DiCaprios signatures). After dinner grab a cocktail at the bar and head outside for quick game of bocce. bernarduslodge.com/wine-cuisine