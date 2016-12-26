An Insider's Guide to Houston

If you haven't been to Pittsburgh, San Diego or Houston, you're seriously missing out. We asked three native sons to dish on their home turf. Here, Ford Fry gives his best Houston travel tips: “Growing up here I always thought the city was a combination of country club, Tex-Mex and barbecue,” Fry says. “Now every time I come back, there’s something new and exciting.” He is doing his part to add to that excitement with his ode to the Texas steakhouse, State of Grace, which he opened recently in the posh River Oaks neighborhood.