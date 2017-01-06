Brent Young's Pittsburgh Travel Guide

If you haven't been to Pittsburgh, San Diego or Houston, you're seriously missing out. We asked three native sons to dish on their home turf. Here, Brent Young gives his best Pittsburgh travel tips: After seven years at Brooklyn’s The Meat Hook, the star butcher returned home to open Whitfield in the Ace Hotel. “People are moving back because it’s affordable, and the scene is so interesting,” he says. “There’s never been a better time to eat in this city.”