The Best Sausage Fest Ever Hits New Orleans This Week

The just-finished, don't-miss, annual Boudin Cook-Off—"Louisiana's Premier Boudin Event!"—may slipped you by, for yet another year (sad!), but there's no need to feel too left out. This is Louisiana, after all, and there's always boudin to be eaten somewhere, and there is, or at least it feels like there is, another celebration of Acadiana's own gift to the American sausage pantheon coming up somewhere, sometime soon.

That sometime soon is actually this coming up this Friday, November 3rd, when the absolutely massive Boudin, Bourbon & Beer festival hits Champions Square, just in front of the New Orleans Superdome. Spearheaded by none other than Emeril Lagasse, the event, which benefits the Emeril Lagasse Foundation and its causes, features boudin-centric dishes created by 60 chefs from around the country, including Food & Wine Best New Chef 2017 Nina Compton, Carey Bringle of Nashville's Peg Leg Porker (he'll be doing a Nashville Hot Chicken boudin) and dozens of other names you've probably heard of.

Boudin, is, of course, the French word for sausage—in Louisiana, however, it refers very specifically to the relatively humble boudin blanc, usually sold fresh-made, everywhere from highway-adjacent mini-marts in the middle of nowhere, to top butcher shops in New Orleans.

For the event, the chefs are going all over the place with the concept—James Beard Award winner Justin Devillier (La Petite Grocery) will do a sausage roll with a pork cheek boudin, served with spicy tomato jam and a charred scallion remoulade, celeb chef Donald Link (Cochon), an event co-chair, will opt for a straightforward grilled boudin, served with pickles and mustard.

Of course, the clue that this isn't just about eating is in the name of the event—there'll be lots to drink (open bar, yes please), and there'll be dessert, too, some of it booze-related; chocolatier Jacques Torres will do a Chocolate Bourbon Milkshake, for example. And, yes, there'll be entertainment, as if all that food wasn't entertaining enough. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. this Friday, general admission tickets are $99 per person—learn more here.