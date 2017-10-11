These Are the Top 10 Fine-Dining Restaurants in America, According to TripAdvisor

On Wednesday morning, TripAdvisor released its sixth annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. Out of more than 4.3 million restaurants worldwide, 399 made the fine-dining “best of list.” That number changes from year to year, depending on how many restaurants fit the criteria.

For the United States category, many of this year's winners are not surprising, with Alinea and Daniel both making the top 10 for fine dining (with Daniel coming in first place.) Charleston, South Carolina, however, made two appearances in the top ten, as did Hawaii, with the inclusion of Mama's Fish House. In a world where fine-dining coverage is heavily focused in a select few major cities, it's refreshing to see smaller food destinations get national recognition. The winners are determined completely by users’ ratings and reviews, although it's not as straightforward as a restaurant having the most reviews or the highest rating. (The substance of the reviews count, too.) Although professional critics are still an important part of the food economy, there's something intriguing about the popular vote in this age of Yelp. Really, can thousands of people be wrong? Take a look and see for yourself. The top ten list is below, and other winning categories can be found here.

The Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. for 2017 are:

1. Daniel – New York City, New York (note: also ranked #6 in the world)

2. Victoria & Albert’s – Orlando, Florida

3. Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina

4. Alinea – Chicago, Illinois

5. Chef and the Farmer – Kinston, North Carolina

6. Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina

7. Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico

8. Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii

9. Restaurant Gary Danko – San Francisco, California

10. Merriman’s – Kapalua, Hawaii

As for the top fine-dining restaurant in the world, The Black Swan at Oldstead in Oldstead, U.K. took the top spot, with another U.K. favorite, Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, coming in second.