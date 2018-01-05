Tartine Bakery Opens in South Korea—with More Coming

Tartine Bakery is expanding in a big way. The San Francisco institution is opening its very first overseas flagship in Seoul, South Korea, just days before the Winter Olympics begin in Pyeongchang on February 9.

The new bakery, located in Seoul's hip Hannam Dong neighborhood, will be headed by Hyunhee Lee, an award-winning pastry chef, and Edward Lee, co-founder of Baroque Bakery and Buzza Pizza in Seoul.

"The food culture in Korea is really amazing, and the way they take Western food influences—you have this tradition of cooking and fermentation and now you introduce bread into it, it's so interesting," said Chad Robertson, the founder of Tartine, in a press release announcing the news. "I'm very excited about the exchange of culture and collaborating with the team."

Courtesy of Tartine

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Robertson plans to open three to four more Tartine Korea locations, with "each location having a distinctive character of its own."

The brand is also expanding in the states, with a new 40,000-square-foot Tartine Manufactory slated to open at the ROW in downtown Los Angeles later this year. The complex will feature a bakery, café, market, coffee lab and roastery, as well as a trattoria and pizzeria in partnership with Chris Bianco of Phoenix’s Pizzeria Bianco. (In San Francisco's Mission District, Tartine Manufactory opened as Food and Wine 2017 Restaurant of the Year.) The Tartine empire shows no signs of slowing down, with the 2017 opening of The Fred Segal Café by Tartine in L.A. and the spread of coffee from Tartine's own Coffee Manufactory to some of California's hottest restaurants (including Felix and Botanica.)

According to the release, the team in Seoul is supported by chefs from the San Francisco location "who will be spending six months to a year to train the Korean staff."

Tartine Seoul, 263-2, Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Korea