You Could Be the First to Sleep in the Iconic London Eye

You could buy a ticket and wait in line for a whirl around the Coca-Cola London Eye—or you could take in the view from the top of this iconic Ferris wheel from your own private suite, decked to rain-forest-like nines. That's right: You could be the first person to ever wine, dine, and sleep in this one-of-a-kind pod for one night. All you have to do is win a little contest.

TripAdvisor Rentals and Wayfair teamed up for the contest, which will allow one winner and his or her guest to enjoy a night in their own private penthouse—one of the Eye's capsules reimagined with luxury furnishings from Wayfair.

"Surrounded by a panorama of the city's most famous landmarks, this sky-high sleepover promises a night like no other," according to the contest website. "If you think a champagne toast in a London penthouse sounds like a dream come true, imagine cracking open the bubbly 443 feet above the city streets with a 360-degree view."

But the view outside the pod isn't the only thing that promises to captivate guests. Inside, the winner will find a tropical paradise to pair with his or her urban view.

"Inspired by a five-star rain forest getaway, this enchanting glasshouse combines natural elements with urban style," according to the contest site. "Lush green foliage, trailing fairy lights, and tropical touches abound, while a posh bed, luxury linens, and boutique chic décor bring a whole new meaning to sleeping under the stars. It's like a secret rooftop garden—only this one has views of one of the world's iconic cities from every angle." Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge will all be visible from the pod.

The winner and his or her guest will spend March 30 in the pod, then spend three additional nights in an undisclosed TripAdvisor rental house nearby. "This modern home in the heart of London boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a glass ceiling, flooding the interior with natural light," the site says. "But it's the curated decor—geometric area rugs, marble accents, a wall-mounted bike—that really sets the tone."

Ready to enter? Just fill out the form found here. The contest ends March 19, and a winner will be announced on March 20.