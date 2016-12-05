Shane Mitchell's 13 Dishes Worth Traveling For

Advertisement
"Grilled squid in a vinegar-chili sauce, in Thailand, on a remote beach facing the Andaman sea."
"Samaki wa kupaka, snapper in tamarind curry, grilled by Swahili Fishermen on Manda Toto Island."
5 of 14 Reprinted from FAR AFIELD Copyright © 2016 by Shane Mitchell. Photography copyright © 2016 by James Fisher.
"I never liked okra until I discovered this preparation in Rajasthan: bhindi masala, okra in a spicy tomato sauce."
"Goat stew with mild Kashmiri chiles in the Thar Desert. So elegant—a favorite of rajahs and Rabari tribal herders."
"Smoked lamb on scorched flatkökur bread, smeared with the incredible local butter, in the highlands of Iceland."
"Loco moco at Hawaiian Style Cafe in Waimea, on the Big Island."
"Yuzugoma citrus pot at Yagyu-no-Sho ryokan, on Japan’s Izu Peninsula."
