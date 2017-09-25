Where to Eat During Paris Fashion Week, September 2017 Edition

Paris Fashion Week is the grand finale of the multi-city fashion month, but for many industry insiders, the best is saved for last. Schedules are packed with shows, appointments and parties, but everyone makes time for a few precious meals while in Paris. So where is the fashion flock looking forward to eating this PFW? We asked editors, buyers, designers, bloggers, photographers, publicists and more to find out which Parisian spots they couldn’t wait to eat at. From classic restaurants to chefs on the rise to the best takeout, find out where you can spot the style crowd eating.

"If I am only in Paris for one night, there is no question where I'm eating. Chez Julien (1 Rue du Pont Louis-Philippe) is the absolute classic where it comes to the perfect French steak. Thankfully, Paris fashion week is quite long so I can go at least twice!”

-Sam Broekema, Market and Accessories Director, InStyle

“Top of my list is the newly opened Les Grandes Verres (13 Avenue du Président Wilson) at the Palais de Tokyo—one, because this constantly in flux contemporary art space is a favorite of mine and two, Palais de Tokyo also becomes an epi-centre for peacocking during PFW, with many designers hosting their shows inside its cavernous concrete belly. I’ve seen the likes of Dries Van Noten (Mens), Guy Laroche and Mugler to name a few. One of the most forward-thinking and experiential restaurants in Paris is Dersou ( 21 Rue Saint-Nicolas): an opinion that was firmly cemented when I was invited by Eurostar a few months ago to dine at chef and owner Taku Sekine’s apartment. I cannot wait to round up a few friends and splash out on his degustation menu complete with cocktail pairings. I don’t have a big penchant for pastries and I’m trying to steer clear of sugar, but I do have a weakness for donuts. I’m looking forward to getting my mitts on a Boneshaker donut (77 Rue d'Aboukir)—my idea of quick fashion week fuel.”

-Marissa Cox, Photographer and Founder of Style & Interiors blog, Rue Rodier

“My old favorite for lunch on the fly is L'As du Fallafel (32 Rue des Rosiers) on Rue des Rosiers. It's an institution and I've been going there for almost 20 years! It's for the days when I am ravenous and unlikely to get another meal in as it's so filling. They make the best falafel wrap ever and I look forward to it every time. Cibus (5 Rue Molière) is another regular spot for me. It is a tiny Italian restaurant that has bounds of personality in and amongst the six tables. My favorite is the table outside in between two parked cars and the artichoke salad.”

-Candice Fragis, Buying and Merchandising Director, Farfetch

"One of my favorite not-so-secret spots to eat in Paris is Bouillon Chartier ( 7 Rue du Faubourg Montmartre). It's a huge Belle Epoque-style restaurant that I love to go and feel anonymous but also at home. The food is very affordable, straightforward and French. Otherwise, Season (1 Rue Charles-François Dupuis) and Season Take Away (8 Rue Dupetit-Thouars) in the Marais are always a good choice for an Instagram/avocado-toast type of meal."

-Melodie Jeng, Photographer

“Chez Champeaux (Forum des Halles La Canopée) is Alain Ducasse, the low cost version but very good and the place needs to be seen. It’s the cool spot at the moment, and the onion soup is to die for. Bouillon Chartier is a timeless classic. La Providence ( 90 Rue René Boulanger), in the theater district, is chic and low key with amazing décor and fun people watching.”

-Francis Kurkdjian, Parisian Master Perfumer and Founder of Maison Francis Kurkdjian

“I always plan my Paris accommodations around the neighborhood I like to eat in the most and where it is easiest for me to get a coffee with soy milk in the morning. Being vegan in Paris has become much easier in the past few years, but it’s still a challenge. I always run to Wild & the Moon (25 Rue des Gravilliers) at least once a day for a snack or breakfast, and I never leave the city without a visit to Hank Burger ( 55 Rue des Archives). But lovely restaurants like Season make it easy for me to have a nice relaxing meal.”

-Jill Meisner, PR Director, Karla Otto

“Hero (289 Rue St Denis) is my favorite modern take on Korean BBQ in Paris. Their fried chicken is a must. Then head over to the communal sink in the center of the room to clean your hands post chow-down. Le 404 ( 69 Rue des Gravilliers)—I’m Moroccan, so I need my fix of comfort food everywhere I go. True to Moroccan style, guests are seated on the floor and treated to the most delicious tagines and couscous. It’s definitely an experience. Ferdi (32 Rue du Mont Thabor) has a burger I’d cross the world for —literally.”

-Olivia Perez, founder of Friend of a Friend

“Le Bar de l’Hôtel Westminster—Duke’s Bar (13 Rue de la Paix)—is very intimate and great, and le Bar de l’Hôtel Meurice (228 Rue de Rivoli) because William the owner is amazing—a legend really. Le Petit Célestin (12 Quai des Célestins) has delicious artichokes. Aux Crus de Bourgogne (3 Rue Bachaumont) is so comforting, so French, and Chez Edgar (31 Rue d'Alexandrie) is vegetarian and delicious.”

-Christophe Robin, Celebrity Colorist & Founder of Christophe Robin haircare

“Maisie Café (32 Rue du Mont Thabor) is my spot—goodness to go. It's delicious and delivered wherever I am. Rose Bakery at Bon Marché (24 Rue de Sèvres)—I am typically a right bank kind of Parisian but when I cross the river and I have time I like to have my lunches there, buy groceries at La Grande Epicerie (38 Rue de Sèvres) and practice yoga at Kshanti studio, nearby."

-Isabella Capece Galeota, Head of Image and Communications at Berluti, co-owner of Maisie Café