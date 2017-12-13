This Purple Yule Log Is the Filipino Holiday Dessert of Your Dreams

The rise of new-school Filipino food has been one of L.A.’s most delicious 2017 trends, thanks to glorious spots like Lasa and Sari Sari Store. So if you’re inspired to celebrate the holidays with lechon or longganisa instead of a standing rib roast, we totally understand. (Also, could you please invite us over?)

And for dessert, L.A.’s new FrankieLucy Bakeshop has you sorted. FrankieLucy, which opened last January in Silver Lake, is where Filipino owner/baker Kristine de la Cruz and co-proprietor Annie Choi are selling ube Bûche de Noëls for the holidays. De la Cruz, who also runs Crème Caramel L.A. in Sherman Oaks, has been making traditional Bûche de Noëls, also known as Yule logs, for a few years. But this is the first time she’s created one with ube, the Filipino purple yam that adds earthiness and also a bright, beautiful hue to your holiday table.

Ube desserts are trending in L.A.: Barb Batiste’s B Sweet Dessert Bar on Sawtelle Boulevard has recently served ube pop tarts on certain days, and Mayly Tao’s new Donut Princess L.A. delivery service will bring ube donuts to your door. De la Cruz, who’s known for her ube upside-down pies that are available at both FrankieLucy and Crème Caramel, is making things especially festive.

FrankieLucy’s ube Yule log is an ube sponge cake, with a macapuno cream cheese filling, that’s covered in coconut buttercream and topped with meringue mushrooms and a cranberry holly sprig. De la Cruz’s chocolate Bûche de Noël is also available. Both options can be pre-ordered online through December 17, with pickups available at both FrankieLucy and Crème Caramel. There will also be first-come, first-serve Yule logs available on Christmas Eve.

FrankieLucy Bakeshop, 3116 1/2 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, 323-285-1458

Crème Caramel L.A., 14849 Burbank Blvd., Sherman Oaks, 818-949-8352