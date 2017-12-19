The Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2017

It’s been a year. While 2017 may not have panned out as we might have expected, it did seriously deliver in the restaurant department. We saw the openings of dozens of impressive, innovative, never-seen-this-before spots all around the country, from big cities to small towns and everywhere in between. Iconic, historical restaurants were reimagined, fine-dining titans entered the fast-casual game and a pastry mastermind went savory. We were super excited to see some of our favorite first-time chef/owners from the past few years open completely unique second ventures, while seasoned vets proved they still have much more to give. Though we may be uncertain about everything going on in the world, 2017’s dishes like Texas brisket ramen have given us hope that the future of food is brighter than ever. Here's our look at the 25 restaurant openings that brought a spark of joy to the food scene this year.