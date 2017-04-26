Where to Eat in Saint-Henri, Montreal's New Restaurant Row

© Alison Slattery

Like many burgeoning neighborhoods, row house–lined Saint-Henri by the Lachine Canal in Montreal has long straddled the line between getting there and having arrived. But that’s exactly when a newly hatched food scene is at its most dynamic. Head there now.

Gabriella Gershenson
April 26, 2017

Crèmerie  Dalla Rose

At this scoop shop  and cookie bakery run by alums from the restaurant Nora Gray, the two treats combine forces for next-level  ice cream sandwiches. Try the sunflower  seed between ginger-molasses cookies. dallarose.ca

Arthurs Nosh Bar  

Stray from smoked meat at this updated Montreal-Jewish  lunch counter from Joe Beef vets Raegan Steinberg and  Alex Cohen. The Moroccan toast offers thick-sliced challah with a tangle of Israeli salad, chickpeas and a poached egg on top. facebook.com/arthursmtl. 

Libertine Bakehouse

The signature at pastry chef Nick Kemball’s bakery is brioche feuilletée, a flaky croissant-brioche love child. Try it with the addictive hot toddy marmalade, infused with smoky Lapsang Souchong tea. libertinebakehouse.com

© Alison Slattery

Saint-Henri Micro Torréfacteur

In addition  to roasting meticulously sourced beans, this coffee pioneer sells its own line  of sodas in flavors like the very Quebecois pine-spiked  spruce beer. Next up: a new location in Ontario. sainthenri.ca. 

Torteria Lupita  

This cheerful family-run joint serves a mean breaded chicken sandwich and aguas frescas. Because it’s Quebec, a plate of rice and refried beans  comes with cheese curds. torterialupita.com

