Where to Eat in Saint-Henri, Montreal's New Restaurant Row

Crèmerie Dalla Rose

At this scoop shop and cookie bakery run by alums from the restaurant Nora Gray, the two treats combine forces for next-level ice cream sandwiches. Try the sunflower seed between ginger-molasses cookies. dallarose.ca.

Arthurs Nosh Bar

Stray from smoked meat at this updated Montreal-Jewish lunch counter from Joe Beef vets Raegan Steinberg and Alex Cohen. The Moroccan toast offers thick-sliced challah with a tangle of Israeli salad, chickpeas and a poached egg on top. facebook.com/arthursmtl.

Libertine Bakehouse

The signature at pastry chef Nick Kemball’s bakery is brioche feuilletée, a flaky croissant-brioche love child. Try it with the addictive hot toddy marmalade, infused with smoky Lapsang Souchong tea. libertinebakehouse.com.

© Alison Slattery

Saint-Henri Micro Torréfacteur

In addition to roasting meticulously sourced beans, this coffee pioneer sells its own line of sodas in flavors like the very Quebecois pine-spiked spruce beer. Next up: a new location in Ontario. sainthenri.ca.

Torteria Lupita

This cheerful family-run joint serves a mean breaded chicken sandwich and aguas frescas. Because it’s Quebec, a plate of rice and refried beans comes with cheese curds. torterialupita.com.