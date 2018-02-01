Where to Eat in Chicago for Under $15

Chicagoans still argue about ketchup on hot dogs (or rather, they argue that you should absolutely not put ketchup on hot dogs) and they're still yelling "Cheezborger, Cheezborger" down at the Billy Goat Tavern, but the days of Chicago's food scene as some sort of deep dish, blue collar wonderland are long over. Mind you, it's not all Michelin-starred brewpubs, Grant Achatz and high-end ramen—locals still obsess over who has the best rib tips, and pretty much everyone loves a sloppy Italian beef sandwich, now and then—but to say that Chicago dining has reached a certain level of sophistication is the understatement of, well, the twenty years or so the city has kept it in overdrive to become one of the best food cities in North America. Looking to taste a lot without spending everything? Let's do this. —David Landsel