José Andrés' Favorite Pastry Shops in Spain

Miquel Gonzalez

José Andrés
August 17, 2017

Camilo de BlasCalle Jovellanos, 7, Oviedo, Asturias; +34 985 21 18 51

Get the carbayones,  an Asturian confection invented here that’s filled with egg yolk, almonds, sugar and liquor,  with a lemon-syrup crust. 

Can SalemCarrer del Laberint, 16, Algaida, Illes Balears; +34 971 66 50 10

You must try the ensaïmada, a typical pastry enriched with pork fat. (011-34-971-665-010). 

Casa el MachoCalle la Campera, 9, Selaya, Cantabria; +34 942 59 02 19

Famed for the Sobao Pasiego, simple cakes made with butter, eggs and sugar.

ComaxurrosCarrer de Muntaner, 562, Barcelona; +34 934 17 10 53

The very best churros in the country!

Sobrina de las TrejasPlaza de España número 3, Medina-Sidonia, Cádiz; +34 956 41 03 10

You see the Arab influence with alfajores and amarguillos.

Pastisseria Lis: Carrer de la Riera Alta, 19, Barcelona; +34 934 42 58 38

Before there were Cronuts, there were xuixos. I once bought 50 of  them for Chris Martin and the guys from Coldplay. 

