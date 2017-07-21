Here's Where Opening Ceremony's Carol Lim and Humberto Leon Eat When They're in Tokyo

Tokyo is one of our favorite places to eat in the world. There is an unrivaled attention to detail in the food (and in the fashion, too), from how ingredients are treated to the way packaging is immaculately designed. We’re always looking for new voices and ideas for our stores, and we like to do the same with restaurants. Tokyo is the perfect place for that.

We love that in Shibuya you can go from a place that celebrates singular ingredients–like Tola (3-49-1 Ebisu, Shibuya), which has the most delicious tomato dishes–to an izakaya like Narukiyo (2-7-14 Shibuya, Shibuya), which has everything from perfectly crispy yet juicy Bravo chicken to the most pristine sashimi we’ve ever tasted.

You can get dreamy soba at Tokyo Dosanjin (3-19-8 Aobadai, Meguro), especially when the noodles are topped with a gorgeous layer of thin lime wheels. On cold days we head to Nadaichi, a cute five-seat restaurant on Nonbei Yokocho, for warming bowls of brothy oden (hot pot). Afterward, we go down the alley for a nightcap at the quirky Bar Piano (1-25-10 Shibuya, Shibuya). —as told to Jordana Rothman